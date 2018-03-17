Overview

Dr. Aravinda Nanjundappa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Adichunchanagiri Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. Nanjundappa works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.