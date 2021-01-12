Dr. Aravind Sugumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aravind Sugumar, MD
Dr. Aravind Sugumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from ANNAMALAI UNIVERSITY / RAJAH MUTHIAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
University of Kansas Medical Center GAS3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-6019Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Banner10401 W Thunderbird Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 832-4000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center14502 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 524-4000
Banner Good Samaritan1441 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-5180Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Sugumar did a procedure because of a Neo Endocrine tumor from a Urogram I had for bladder issue showed up. He is so nice, very concerned, answered all my questions and he has a very positive attitude. So lucky I have him, he is a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Aravind Sugumar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- ANNAMALAI UNIVERSITY / RAJAH MUTHIAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Sugumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sugumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sugumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugumar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sugumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sugumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.