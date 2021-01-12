Overview

Dr. Aravind Sugumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from ANNAMALAI UNIVERSITY / RAJAH MUTHIAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Sugumar works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Sun City, AZ, Sun City West, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.