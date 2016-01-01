See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Aravind Sanjeevaiah, MD

Internal Medicine
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aravind Sanjeevaiah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.

Dr. Sanjeevaiah works at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Hospital Medical Oncology Clinic-physical Therapy
    2201 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-4673
    Parkland Health-psych Unit
    5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-4673
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-4673

Hospital Affiliations
  • Parkland Health And Hospital System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Aravind Sanjeevaiah, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093913196
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
