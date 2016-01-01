Dr. Sanjeevaiah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aravind Sanjeevaiah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aravind Sanjeevaiah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Sanjeevaiah works at
Locations
1
University Hospital Medical Oncology Clinic-physical Therapy2201 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-4673
2
Parkland Health-psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-4673
3
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Aravind Sanjeevaiah, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1093913196
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
