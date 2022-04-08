Dr. Aravind Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aravind Rao, MD
Overview
Dr. Aravind Rao, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent North, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
CHI St. Vincent Primary and Convenient Care - University4202 S University Ave, Little Rock, AR 72204 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
CHI St. Vincent Cardiovascular Surgery Clinic - Little Rock - Kanis10100 Kanis Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very good , wonderful Dr.
About Dr. Aravind Rao, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent North
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
