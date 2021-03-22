Dr. Aravind Ramakrishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramakrishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aravind Ramakrishnan, MD
Dr. Aravind Ramakrishnan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Ramakrishnan works at
Texas Transplant Physician Group901 W Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 503-5261MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 11:30amThursday8:00am - 11:45amFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ramakrishnan has a wonderful pleasant personality. He genuinely cares for his patients and demonstrates depth of knowledge in his field. His personal attention throughout the bone marrow transplant process was key to my rapid recovery.
- Hematology
- English
- 1174686364
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Ramakrishnan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramakrishnan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramakrishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramakrishnan has seen patients for Myeloma, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramakrishnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramakrishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramakrishnan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramakrishnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramakrishnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.