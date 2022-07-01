Dr. Pandya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arati Pandya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arati Pandya, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Dr. Pandya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saurabh Khakharia, MD1309 Milstead Rd NE Ste A, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 929-1333
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pandya?
I have been a patient of Dr. Pandya for many years! Dr. Pandya really cares about her patients…..She takes her time with us and makes sure she answers all of our questions. Dr. Pandya is very skilled and is always trying to find new ways to help her patients who have problems with their eyes. Dr. Pandya is dedicated to her patients and their eyes!! I urge anyone to give Dr. Pandya a try…..you will be happy that you did.
About Dr. Arati Pandya, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1497724447
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandya accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandya works at
Dr. Pandya has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.