Dr. Arati Dunbar, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Arati Dunbar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Half Moon Bay, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.

Dr. Dunbar works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Half Moon Bay, CA with other offices in Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glenoid Labrum Tear, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Coastside Physical Therapy
    799 Main St Ste D, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 12:30pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Sequoia Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
    2900 Whipple Ave Ste 210, Redwood City, CA 94062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Glenoid Labrum Tear
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Runner's Knee
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Chondrocalcinosis
Coccygeal Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Elbow Sprain
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Hand Fracture
Hip Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Heel Spur
Hip Sprain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Fracture
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Rib Fracture
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
May 19, 2017
I was an ER nurse at sequoia and watched Dr. Dunnar's work for years I asked her many questions in passing. She eventually performed surgery on my knees and shoulders due to work and sports related injuries. She is meticulous, skilled, and a very bright young lady. I would not go to anubody else ulness she suggested so.
Don Vieira in Srockton, CA — May 19, 2017
  Orthopedic Surgery
  32 years of experience
  English
  Female
  1225031388
  University Of California Los Angeles|University of California-Los Angeles
  Montefiore Med Center|Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
  Carney Hospital
  Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
  Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
  Sequoia Hospital

Dr. Arati Dunbar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dunbar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dunbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dunbar has seen patients for Glenoid Labrum Tear, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunbar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunbar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunbar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

