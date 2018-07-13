See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Reno, NV
Dr. Arathi Veeraswamy, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Arathi Veeraswamy, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Arathi Veeraswamy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reno, NV. They completed their fellowship with Stanford Hospital

Dr. Veeraswamy works at Reno Tahoe Women's Health in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reno Tahoe Women's Health
    790 Willow St, Reno, NV 89502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 432-7339
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cysts
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Oophorectomy
Ovarian Cysts
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Oophorectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Veeraswamy?

    Jul 13, 2018
    I highly recommend Dr. Arathi Veraswammy. Easy access to office and parking. Front desk and Medical Assistant are friendly, patient and very helpful. Immediately formed a nice relationship with Dr. V who really listens, questions, is humble yet confident. I was referred to her with a uterine prolapse, after a thorough exam I had a different diagnosis and so relieved, no surgery required. Conservative treatment suggested, continue the Pelvic PT I had already begun. She is highly ethical!
    SuzyK in Reno, NV — Jul 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arathi Veeraswamy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Arathi Veeraswamy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Veeraswamy to family and friends

    Dr. Veeraswamy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Veeraswamy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arathi Veeraswamy, MD.

    About Dr. Arathi Veeraswamy, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134356348
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arathi Veeraswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veeraswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Veeraswamy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Veeraswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Veeraswamy works at Reno Tahoe Women's Health in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Veeraswamy’s profile.

    Dr. Veeraswamy has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veeraswamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Veeraswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veeraswamy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veeraswamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veeraswamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Arathi Veeraswamy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.