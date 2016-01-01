Dr. Arathi Goldsmith, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldsmith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arathi Goldsmith, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arathi Goldsmith, DO is a dermatologist in Dearborn, MI. She currently practices at Michigan Center For Dermatology and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Goldsmith is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Michigan Center for Dermatology835 Mason St Ste C200, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 274-5810
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CoreSource
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Arathi Goldsmith, DO
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1437387404
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldsmith?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldsmith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldsmith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldsmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldsmith has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldsmith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldsmith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldsmith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldsmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldsmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.