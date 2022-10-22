Dr. Nabizadeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arastoo Nabizadeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Arastoo Nabizadeh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Nabizadeh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arastoo T Nabizadeh MD PA6816 Southpoint Pkwy Ste 201, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 281-1164
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nabizadeh?
Treated me for Gillian Barre type condition when others just shook their heads. Up to date methods and knowledge. When nobody can find the cause of your problem, go to him!
About Dr. Arastoo Nabizadeh, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1730176348
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- New Rochelle Hosp Med Ctr
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nabizadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nabizadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nabizadeh works at
Dr. Nabizadeh has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nabizadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Nabizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nabizadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nabizadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nabizadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.