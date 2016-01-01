Overview

Dr. Arashk Motiei, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and United Hospital.



Dr. Motiei works at Mayo Clinic-rochester in Rochester, MN with other offices in Jacksonville, FL and Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Venous Hypertension and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.