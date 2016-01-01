Dr. Arashk Motiei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motiei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arashk Motiei, MD
Overview
Dr. Arashk Motiei, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and United Hospital.
Dr. Motiei works at
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-0161
- 2 14534 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 3420, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 493-8001
-
3
Baptist Medical Center South14550 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 271-6000
-
4
St Paul Heart Clinic225 Smith Ave N Ste 400, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 290-0133
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Motiei?
About Dr. Arashk Motiei, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1225000748
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Motiei has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Motiei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Motiei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Motiei works at
Dr. Motiei has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Venous Hypertension and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Motiei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Motiei speaks Persian.
Dr. Motiei has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motiei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Motiei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Motiei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.