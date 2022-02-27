Dr. Arashinder Dhaliwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhaliwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arashinder Dhaliwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arashinder Dhaliwal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL.
Locations
LifeStance Health450 Clarkson Ave Ste 203, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (845) 279-5908
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Explained everything in detail. Was easy to reach in a crisis. Very kind and considerate.
About Dr. Arashinder Dhaliwal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1376975383
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Dhaliwal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhaliwal accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhaliwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhaliwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhaliwal.
