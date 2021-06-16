Overview

Dr. Arash Zarimani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial and California Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Zarimani works at California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.