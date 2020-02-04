Overview

Dr. Arash Shirvani, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UT Southwestern Med Sch and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor University Medical Center, The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Shirvani works at Texas Vascular Associates, PA in Plano, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.