Dr. Arash Shirvani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arash Shirvani, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UT Southwestern Med Sch and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor University Medical Center, The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Dr. Shirvani works at
Locations
Texas Vascular Associates4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 665-9100Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday1:30pm - 4:30pm
Texas Vascular Associates, P.A.-McKinney, TX8865 Synergy Dr Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 665-9100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Baylor University Medical Center
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My mother in law had an emergency surgery performed by Dr. Shirvani. He is an amazing doctor!!! Very skilled, caring and explains everything he does!! I would only hope if I ever need vascular surgery that he is the doctor on call!!
About Dr. Arash Shirvani, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- UT Southwestern Med Sch
- Rice U
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shirvani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shirvani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shirvani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shirvani has seen patients for Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shirvani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shirvani speaks Persian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirvani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirvani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirvani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirvani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.