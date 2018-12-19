Dr. Arash Nowain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arash Nowain, MD
Overview
Dr. Arash Nowain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
Dr. Nowain works at
Locations
Center for GI Health Ari Nowain, MD9730 Wilshire Blvd Ste 213, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency

- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

It's very rare to meet a physician quite as professional, kind, patient and knowledgeable as Dr. Nowain. He listened with great care and sensitivity, giving me as much time as I needed to get an understanding of what was going on and how best to move forward. He recommended an endoscopy/colonoscopy procedure which couldn't have been a more easy and pleasant experience. I couldn't possibly recommend Dr. Nowain and his staff more. He genuinely is one of the best physicians you will meet.
About Dr. Arash Nowain, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1003084120
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of California - Los Angeles
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nowain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nowain accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.