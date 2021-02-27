Overview

Dr. Arash Nassim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Nassim works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

