Dr. Arash Motaghi, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arash Motaghi, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Richland, WA. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Northwest Orthopaedic Associates Pllc875 SWIFT BLVD, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 946-1654
Kadlec Regional Medical Center1351 FOWLER ST, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 946-1654
Tcl - Kadlec Specialty Clinic1100 Goethals Dr, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 942-3059
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1982847935
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
