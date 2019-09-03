Overview

Dr. Arash Motaghi, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Richland, WA. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Motaghi works at Northwest Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.