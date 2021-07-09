See All Ophthalmologists in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Arash Mansouri, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (164)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arash Mansouri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mansouri works at Access Eye Centers in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in King George, VA and Stafford, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Floaters and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Access Eye Centers
    110 Cambridge St, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 371-2020
    Access Eye Centers
    4701 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 110, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 371-2020
    4516 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 371-2020
    7961 Kings Hwy, King George, VA 22485 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 371-2020
    2761 Richmond Hwy Ste 205, Stafford, VA 22554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 371-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mary Washington Hospital
  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Optima Health
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 09, 2021
    Great experience and so happy with my new eyesight
    — Jul 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Arash Mansouri, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, French, German, Persian, Spanish and Turkish
    • 1780662312
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Eye Center
    • Med College Va Hosps
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arash Mansouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mansouri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mansouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mansouri has seen patients for Astigmatism, Floaters and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mansouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Mansouri speaks French, German, Persian, Spanish and Turkish.

    164 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansouri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansouri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

