Dr. Arash Lavian, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Lavian works at Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.