Dr. Arash Koochek, MD

Dermatology
4 (13)
11 years of experience
Dr. Arash Koochek, MD is a Dermatologist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Koochek works at Banner Arizona Medical Clinic in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Banner Arizona Medical Clinic Ltd
    14416 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 583-5180
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 16, 2019
    I went to Dr. Arash Koochek because I had adult acne that would not go away. When I first met him, he was so kind and made me feel at ease. He suggested a cream instead of the gel I was using and increased my antibiotics. Within 1 week my face cleared up and for the last 3 months I have had a clear complexion. I have never had my face clear from pimples or acne in my whole life. Every day I wake up happy with a clear face and thank Dr. Koochek for helping me and caring enough to want to help me. His bedside manners are excellent and I recommend him to anyone.
    — May 16, 2019
    About Dr. Arash Koochek, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477720472
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Koochek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koochek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koochek works at Banner Arizona Medical Clinic in Sun City West, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Koochek’s profile.

    Dr. Koochek has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koochek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Koochek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koochek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koochek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koochek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

