Dr. Arash Koochek, MD
Overview
Dr. Arash Koochek, MD is a Dermatologist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Koochek works at
Locations
Banner Arizona Medical Clinic Ltd
14416 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Arash Koochek because I had adult acne that would not go away. When I first met him, he was so kind and made me feel at ease. He suggested a cream instead of the gel I was using and increased my antibiotics. Within 1 week my face cleared up and for the last 3 months I have had a clear complexion. I have never had my face clear from pimples or acne in my whole life. Every day I wake up happy with a clear face and thank Dr. Koochek for helping me and caring enough to want to help me. His bedside manners are excellent and I recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Arash Koochek, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koochek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koochek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koochek has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koochek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Koochek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koochek.
