Dr. Arash Kimyai-Asadi, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Kimyai-Asadi works at Derm Surgery in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.