Dr. Arash Kimyai-Asadi, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arash Kimyai-Asadi, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Kimyai-Asadi works at Derm Surgery in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Derm Surgery
    7515 Main St Ste 290, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Katy Location
    1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 370, Katy, TX 77493 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 791-9966

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Acne
Atypical Mole
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cold Sore
Cyst
Folliculitis
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Lipomas
Pilonidal Cyst
Shingles
Spider Veins
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Kimyai-Asadi?

    Sep 20, 2020
    As a physician myself, i am keenly aware of the traits and qualities I want to see in my own doctors. Dr. Asadi easily exceeds my stringent criteria. He’s very knowledgeable, thorough and compassionate. I also liked his style…confident but never arrogant and straightforward with the plan. I’ve seen him now several times and am impressed with his ability to analyze the information and derive a rational and well-explained plan of care. Great nursing support contribute to his technical excellence. Exceptional. A+ steve meltzer, md
    About Dr. Arash Kimyai-Asadi, MD

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1285627950
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Dermsurgery Associates
    • New York University
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins University
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arash Kimyai-Asadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimyai-Asadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kimyai-Asadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kimyai-Asadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kimyai-Asadi has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimyai-Asadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimyai-Asadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimyai-Asadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimyai-Asadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimyai-Asadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

