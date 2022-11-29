See All Anesthesiologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Arash Khoie, MD

Anesthesiology
4 (42)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arash Khoie, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Khoie works at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    General Surgery Ambulatory Surgical Center A.s.c. L.l.c.
    3333 N Calvert St Ste 655, Baltimore, MD 21218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 554-6497
  2. 2
    Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
    1407 York Rd Ste 100A, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 554-6497
  3. 3
    MedStar Union Memorial Pain Memorial
    200 E 33rd St Ste 425, Baltimore, MD 21218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 554-6497

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Union Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    K Stem — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Arash Khoie, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134333917
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ of NV Sch of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arash Khoie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khoie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khoie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

