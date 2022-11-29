Dr. Arash Khoie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arash Khoie, MD
Dr. Arash Khoie, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
1
General Surgery Ambulatory Surgical Center A.s.c. L.l.c.3333 N Calvert St Ste 655, Baltimore, MD 21218 (410) 554-6497
2
Medstar Union Memorial Hospital1407 York Rd Ste 100A, Lutherville, MD 21093 (410) 554-6497
3
MedStar Union Memorial Pain Memorial200 E 33rd St Ste 425, Baltimore, MD 21218 (410) 554-6497
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Patient review: Dr Khoie has been treating me for lower back pain as a result of an auto accident. He is kind, thorough, and really listens to his patients. He shows real concern to try and help which is most welcome if you are experiencing persistent pain.
- Anesthesiology
Experience: 16 years
- English
- Univ of NV Sch of Med
- Pain Medicine
Average wait time: 31 – 45 minutes
Insurance: Dr. Khoie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Patient ratings: 42 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.