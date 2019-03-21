Overview

Dr. Arash Kalebasty, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Kalebasty works at Texas Breast Specialists in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Bladder Cancer and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.