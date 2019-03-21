Dr. Kalebasty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arash Kalebasty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arash Kalebasty, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Kalebasty works at
Locations
Norton Hospitals Inc Dba Norton Cancer301 Gordon Gutmann Blvd Ste 301, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (502) 629-2500
Uci Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7002Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalebasty?
Very professional yet caring and empathetic. When diagnosed, I asked other medical professionals who they would go to, and they all said "Dr. Rez". Has made the right decisions during my treatment and care.
About Dr. Arash Kalebasty, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1205974755
Education & Certifications
- SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Oncology
