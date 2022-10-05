See All Ophthalmologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Arash Jian-Amadi, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arash Jian-Amadi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Jian-Amadi works at Spine Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harborview Division-kc Public Health
    908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 744-2020
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eyelid Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid

Treatment frequency



    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Arash Jian-Amadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225112063
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jian-Amadi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jian-Amadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jian-Amadi works at Spine Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Jian-Amadi’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jian-Amadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jian-Amadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jian-Amadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jian-Amadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

