Dr. Arash Horizon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arash Horizon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Horizon works at
Locations
Henry A Horton MD Inc8640 W 3rd St Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (800) 500-2397
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and friendly Staff; Dr. Horizon is extremely knowledgable in current and past treatments and opts for one that will most benefit his patient; Dr. Horizon is most kind and personable and identified what he feels is the appropriate of you
About Dr. Arash Horizon, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1881694131
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai
- University Of California Los Angeles
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horizon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horizon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horizon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horizon has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horizon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Horizon speaks Arabic.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Horizon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horizon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horizon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horizon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.