Dr. Arash Horizon, MD

Rheumatology
4.3 (32)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arash Horizon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Horizon works at Center For Rheumatology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Henry A Horton MD Inc
    8640 W 3rd St Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 09, 2020
    Excellent and friendly Staff; Dr. Horizon is extremely knowledgable in current and past treatments and opts for one that will most benefit his patient; Dr. Horizon is most kind and personable and identified what he feels is the appropriate of you
    Anthony fRancism MD, FACEP, ACEP — May 09, 2020
    About Dr. Arash Horizon, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881694131
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars Sinai
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arash Horizon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horizon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horizon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horizon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horizon works at Center For Rheumatology in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Horizon’s profile.

    Dr. Horizon has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horizon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Horizon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horizon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horizon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horizon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

