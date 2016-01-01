See All Radiation Oncologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Arash Gabayan, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arash Gabayan, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Gabayan works at Beverly Hils Brain and Bdy Center in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Hils Brain and Bdy Center
    8900 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 432-8900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan

SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Arash Gabayan, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497867717
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arash Gabayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gabayan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gabayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gabayan works at Beverly Hils Brain and Bdy Center in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gabayan’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabayan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabayan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabayan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabayan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

