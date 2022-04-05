Dr. Fazl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arash Fazl, MD
Overview
Dr. Arash Fazl, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Dr. Fazl works at
Locations
Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center200 S Orange Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-7023
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fazl is professional, and an expert! He was able to diagnose me and treat with proper medication to help with my diagnosis.
About Dr. Arash Fazl, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Weiss Memorial Hospital (Chicago)
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fazl has seen patients for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), Parkinson's Disease and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fazl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
