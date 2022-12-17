Dr. Arash Farahvar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farahvar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arash Farahvar, MD
Overview
Dr. Arash Farahvar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois at Chicago|University of Illinois At Urbana-Champaign and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
HCA Florida Neurosurgery1861 Placida Rd Ste 203, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 549-8951
2
HCA Florida Neurosurgery - Punta Gorda517 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 269-4460Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
HCA Florida Neurosurgery - Sarasota5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 320, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 263-8501
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After dealing with spinal issues for years, Dr. Farahvar and his staff have made me comfortable with finally having surgery. Surgery went as planned, up and walking the same day with moderate pain. Highly recommend! Thank you for your professional at explaining everything in detail, your trained staff at addressing all questions, prompt response and excellent customer service.
About Dr. Arash Farahvar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois|University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Rochester|University of Rochester School of Medicine
- UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois at Chicago|University of Illinois At Urbana-Champaign
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Farahvar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farahvar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farahvar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farahvar has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farahvar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Farahvar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farahvar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farahvar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farahvar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.