Overview

Dr. Arash Farahvar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois at Chicago|University of Illinois At Urbana-Champaign and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Farahvar works at HCA Florida Neurosurgery in Englewood, FL with other offices in Punta Gorda, FL and Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.