Dr. Arash Esmailzadegan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arash Esmailzadegan, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Coast Plaza Hospital.
Westside Pain Management Inc17822 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 375-1122
- Coast Plaza Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Wow! I never thought pain management could benefit me. Dr E is excellent and he truly cares about his patients. I was skeptical at first because I've had bad experiences with previous pain management in the past. He immediately put me at ease. I was most impressed with his experience in treating pain. I was scared at first mention of having a nerve block. However, all my worries were unfounded. He's always been honest with me. Dr E is amazing. I'd recommend him to anyone seeking real pain relief. I trust him explicitly and am confident you'll find the same to be true for you. Dr E is concerned with minimizing your pain while achieving lasting pain relief. Dr E uses state-of-the-art equipment for his procedures. You'll never regret giving him the chance to treat your pain. Dr E is Awesome. Making an appointment with him will change the way you view pain management forever. I'd give him 10 stars, but the most I can give him is 5 stars. Thank you Dr E.
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1740573120
- Cedar Sinai Med Ctr
- Jackson Mem Hosp-U Miami
- Jackson Mem Hosp/U Miami
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Anesthesiology
