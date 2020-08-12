See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Arash Esmailzadegan, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Arash Esmailzadegan, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Coast Plaza Hospital.

Dr. Esmailzadegan works at Westside Pain Management in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westside Pain Management Inc
    17822 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 375-1122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coast Plaza Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Chronic Neck Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Neck Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Cancer Pain
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Epidural Steroid Injections
Facet Joint Pain
Facet Syndrome
Headache
Knee Pain
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Neuropathic Arthropathy
Neurostimulation
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Phantom Limb Pain
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome
Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Pain
Spinal Compression Fracture
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 12, 2020
    Wow! I never thought pain management could benefit me. Dr E is excellent and he truly cares about his patients. I was skeptical at first because I've had bad experiences with previous pain management in the past. He immediately put me at ease. I was most impressed with his experience in treating pain. I was scared at first mention of having a nerve block. However, all my worries were unfounded. He's always been honest with me. Dr E is amazing. I'd recommend him to anyone seeking real pain relief. I trust him explicitly and am confident you'll find the same to be true for you. Dr E is concerned with minimizing your pain while achieving lasting pain relief. Dr E uses state-of-the-art equipment for his procedures. You'll never regret giving him the chance to treat your pain. Dr E is Awesome. Making an appointment with him will change the way you view pain management forever. I'd give him 10 stars, but the most I can give him is 5 stars. Thank you Dr E.
    M. DeGuzman — Aug 12, 2020
    About Dr. Arash Esmailzadegan, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740573120
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedar Sinai Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Jackson Mem Hosp-U Miami
    Internship
    • Jackson Mem Hosp/U Miami
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arash Esmailzadegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esmailzadegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Esmailzadegan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Esmailzadegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Esmailzadegan works at Westside Pain Management in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Esmailzadegan’s profile.

    Dr. Esmailzadegan has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esmailzadegan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Esmailzadegan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esmailzadegan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esmailzadegan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esmailzadegan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

