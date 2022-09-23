Overview

Dr. Arash Aryana, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School|Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Aryana works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

