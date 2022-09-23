Dr. Arash Aryana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aryana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arash Aryana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arash Aryana, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School|Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Aryana works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3941 J St Ste 350, Sacramento, CA 95819 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group6555 Coyle Ave Ste 280, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aryana?
He cured my atrial fib!
About Dr. Arash Aryana, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, French and Persian
- Male
- 1548279672
Education & Certifications
- Creighton U Cardiac Ctr|Harvard Medical School-Massachusetts General Hospital
- Creighton U MC|Massachusetts General Hospital
- Creighton University Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School|Ross University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aryana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Aryana using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Aryana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aryana works at
Dr. Aryana has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aryana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aryana speaks French and Persian.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Aryana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aryana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aryana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aryana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.