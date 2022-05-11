Dr. Arash Aghel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aghel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arash Aghel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arash Aghel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They completed their fellowship with Case Western Res U Hosps
Dr. Aghel works at
Colorado Springs Cardiologists PC2222 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 776-8500
Colorado Springs Cardiology6011 E Woodmen Rd Ste 120, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 571-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
Dr. Aghel was very.willing to take the time to explain details of my pending procedure.
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1477729713
- Case Western Res U Hosps
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cardiovascular Disease
