Overview

Dr. Aras Zlioba, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.



Dr. Zlioba works at Associated Ophthalmologists in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.