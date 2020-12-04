See All Plastic Surgeons in Libertyville, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Aras Tijunelis, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
5 (69)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Aras Tijunelis, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.

Dr. Tijunelis works at Lake County Plastic Surgery in Libertyville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Aras Tijunelis
    1880 W Winchester Rd Ste 107, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 968-2401
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Body Imaging Services Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 04, 2020
    Dr Tijunelis took care of my daughter in our time of need after a horrible facial injury-even with Covid just ramping up we had amazing care and cannot say enough for the amazing work he did!!!
    Janice Wazorick — Dec 04, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Aras Tijunelis, MD
    About Dr. Aras Tijunelis, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Lithuanian
    NPI Number
    • 1932133451
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
    Internship
    • Wayne St U/DMC
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
