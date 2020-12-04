Dr. Aras Tijunelis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tijunelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aras Tijunelis, MD
Overview
Dr. Aras Tijunelis, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.
Dr. Tijunelis works at
Locations
-
1
Aras Tijunelis1880 W Winchester Rd Ste 107, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 968-2401Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tijunelis took care of my daughter in our time of need after a horrible facial injury-even with Covid just ramping up we had amazing care and cannot say enough for the amazing work he did!!!
About Dr. Aras Tijunelis, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Lithuanian
- 1932133451
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
- Wayne St U/DMC
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Loyola University Chicago
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tijunelis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tijunelis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tijunelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tijunelis speaks Lithuanian.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Tijunelis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tijunelis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tijunelis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tijunelis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.