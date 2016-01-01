Dr. Aras Emdadi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emdadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aras Emdadi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aras Emdadi, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA.
Dr. Emdadi works at
Locations
Harvey Nurick M.d. Inc.7111 Indiana Ave Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92504 Directions (951) 590-4817Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
About Dr. Aras Emdadi, DO
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1477997336
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University - Shreveport
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Emdadi accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emdadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emdadi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emdadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emdadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emdadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.