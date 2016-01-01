See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Riverside, CA
Dr. Aras Emdadi, DO

Colorectal Surgery
Dr. Aras Emdadi, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. 

Dr. Emdadi works at Harvey Nurick MD INC in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Harvey Nurick M.d. Inc.
    7111 Indiana Ave Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92504 (951) 590-4817
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  Riverside Community Hospital

Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags

    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California

    Colorectal Surgery
    English
    1477997336
    Louisiana State University - Shreveport
    Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
