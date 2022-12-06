See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cypress, TX
Overview

Dr. Aramis Cosme, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cypress, TX. 

Dr. Cosme works at HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress in Cypress, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hca Houston Healthcare North Cypress
    21214 Northwest Fwy, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 912-3500
  2. 2
    High Quality Medical Services Pllc
    10656 Jones Rd, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 970-6966

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acidosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
Acidosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis

Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 06, 2022
    He takes time to explain everything to me and make you feel comfortable.
    Felicite Lawrence Wade — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. Aramis Cosme, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1194179010
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cosme has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cosme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cosme has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cosme.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cosme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cosme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

