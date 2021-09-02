Dr. Aram Zabeti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zabeti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aram Zabeti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aram Zabeti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Florence, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ARDABIL ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Zabeti works at
Locations
Uc Health Podiatry (florence)68 Cavalier Blvd, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (513) 558-0192
UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute222 Piedmont Ave Ste 3200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8730
UC Physicians Neurology7690 Discovery Dr Unit 3500, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8730
University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute3113 Bellevue Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8730
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I know Dr. Zabeti for decades. Lucky to have him for consultation for myself and family. Always listen throughly and ask good questions to get to the bottom of problem. He’s very knowledgeable about his field also in MS.
About Dr. Aram Zabeti, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1114190014
Education & Certifications
- ARDABIL ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Zabeti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zabeti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zabeti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zabeti has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zabeti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zabeti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zabeti.
