Dr. Aram Jawed, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aram Jawed, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Dover Hospital.

Dr. Jawed works at Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeons in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeons of Morris, LLC
    83 Hanover Rd Ste 190, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 744-5955
    Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeons of Morris , LLC
    98 James St Ste 212, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 744-5955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Saint Clare's Dover Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Hiatal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Gallstones
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Advanced Robotic Surgery
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
da Vinci® Gallbladder Removal
Diaphragmatic-Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Diseases
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Hernia
Hernia Repair
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery
Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
Lipomas
Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
ReShape™ Intragastric Integrated Dual Balloon System Insertion
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure
Thyroid Nodule
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vagotomy
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Oct 19, 2022
    Dr. Jawed made my surgery run very smoothly and successfully. He has a wonderful bedside manner and never makes you feel rushed during office visits. He's very personable and explains things patiently. I would definitely recommend him to anyone needing the surgery he specializes in.
    About Dr. Aram Jawed, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356654206
    Education & Certifications

    • Inova Fairfax Hospital
    • Morristown Medical Center
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    • The George Washington Univ
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aram Jawed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jawed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jawed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jawed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Jawed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jawed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jawed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jawed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

