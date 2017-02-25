Overview

Dr. Aram Isaiants, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Isaiants works at ALTAMED MEDICAL GROUP-HUNTINGTON PARK in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.