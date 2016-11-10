Dr. Demirjian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aram Demirjian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aram Demirjian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Demirjian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mount Auburn Surgical300 Mount Auburn St Ste 407, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 868-7456
-
2
Mhg Physician Services California Inc.133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 421-8749Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Demirjian?
Dr.D is awesome! He is very cool, collected, and honest. He is very knowledgeable about what he does and makes you feel very comfortable. I had pancreatic surgery two months ago. He made me feel safe while also making me aware that pancreatic surgery is very serious and invasive. Follow up visits were quick and easy. If I couldnt see Dr D, I would see his PA, Will, with whom I built a very close rapport. I would highly recommend!
About Dr. Aram Demirjian, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1164661906
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demirjian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demirjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demirjian works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Demirjian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demirjian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demirjian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demirjian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.