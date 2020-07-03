Dr. Aram Bonni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aram Bonni, MD
Overview
Dr. Aram Bonni, MD is an Age Management Medicine Specialist in Playa Vista, CA. They specialize in Age Management Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi.
Dr. Bonni works at
Locations
-
1
Playa Advance Urgent Care Inc5450 Lincoln Blvd, Playa Vista, CA 90094 Directions (310) 305-9200
- 2 1015 Gayley Ave Ste 105, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (657) 888-3008
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bonni?
I just recently had essure reversal on 6/22. I flew in from Chicago. Prior to arriving, most of my communication was via email or text. I met Dr Bonni in person the day of procedure. Very nice, and he explained the procedure in detail. After procedure, Dr Bonni and his staff called to check on me several times. He gives his cell # for you to contact him post surgery. Avalon surgery center staff was awesome as well. I’m pleased with everything and glad I chose him. Now I pray that in a few months I can come back and update this post with pregnancy news.
About Dr. Aram Bonni, MD
- Age Management Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1104859164
Education & Certifications
- Newport Beach Center For Surgery
- Cook County Hospital
- Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonni works at
Dr. Bonni has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bonni speaks Arabic and Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.