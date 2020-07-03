See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Playa Vista, CA
Dr. Aram Bonni, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Aram Bonni, MD

Age Management Medicine
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Aram Bonni, MD is an Age Management Medicine Specialist in Playa Vista, CA. They specialize in Age Management Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi.

Dr. Bonni works at Silicone Beach Medical Center in Playa Vista, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Playa Advance Urgent Care Inc
    5450 Lincoln Blvd, Playa Vista, CA 90094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 305-9200
  2. 2
    1015 Gayley Ave Ste 105, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 888-3008

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Nuchal Translucency Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bonni?

    Jul 03, 2020
    I just recently had essure reversal on 6/22. I flew in from Chicago. Prior to arriving, most of my communication was via email or text. I met Dr Bonni in person the day of procedure. Very nice, and he explained the procedure in detail. After procedure, Dr Bonni and his staff called to check on me several times. He gives his cell # for you to contact him post surgery. Avalon surgery center staff was awesome as well. I’m pleased with everything and glad I chose him. Now I pray that in a few months I can come back and update this post with pregnancy news.
    — Jul 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aram Bonni, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Aram Bonni, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bonni to family and friends

    Dr. Bonni's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bonni

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aram Bonni, MD.

    About Dr. Aram Bonni, MD

    Specialties
    • Age Management Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104859164
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Newport Beach Center For Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cook County Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aram Bonni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bonni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonni has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Aram Bonni, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.