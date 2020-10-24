See All Psychiatrists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Arakel Davtian, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Arakel Davtian, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Arakel Davtian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Davtian works at Intergrated Med/Behavrl Assocs in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. George Elias, MD
Dr. George Elias, MD
8 (24)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwestern Research, Inc.
    222 W Eulalia St Ste 301, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 240-0108

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Davtian?

    Oct 24, 2020
    I became a patient of Dr. Arakel Davtian as a reference from my CBT provider. I've also done a few drug trials with Dr. Astrik Davtian. I am very active in my Bipolar experiences. I trust The Davtian's will prescribe meds best for me, I trust they will hear me when I say a med doesn't help in the way we hoped and I appreciate that they trust me to talk to them about whatever scary things pop up in my reflection. I really appreciate the front office staff. Sometimes they are too busy to answer the phone, feel free to leave a message. They do listen to them and call back. My mental health has been very positive during Covid-19 quarantine with no work and even now with minimal work hours and number of clients; I'm in the fitness community. Being stable on my meds and practicing CBT often, has kept my chin up at least 75% of the time. The other 25% tries to wrestle with Covid-19 and the Nov. Election. Fun! Thank you, to everyone in the office. I really appreciate all of you!
    Cynthia J Logsdon — Oct 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arakel Davtian, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Arakel Davtian, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Davtian to family and friends

    Dr. Davtian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Davtian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arakel Davtian, MD.

    About Dr. Arakel Davtian, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275584260
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arakel Davtian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davtian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davtian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davtian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davtian works at Intergrated Med/Behavrl Assocs in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Davtian’s profile.

    Dr. Davtian has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davtian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Davtian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davtian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davtian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davtian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Arakel Davtian, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.