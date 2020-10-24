Dr. Arakel Davtian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davtian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arakel Davtian, MD
Overview
Dr. Arakel Davtian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Locations
Southwestern Research, Inc.222 W Eulalia St Ste 301, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 240-0108
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I became a patient of Dr. Arakel Davtian as a reference from my CBT provider. I've also done a few drug trials with Dr. Astrik Davtian. I am very active in my Bipolar experiences. I trust The Davtian's will prescribe meds best for me, I trust they will hear me when I say a med doesn't help in the way we hoped and I appreciate that they trust me to talk to them about whatever scary things pop up in my reflection. I really appreciate the front office staff. Sometimes they are too busy to answer the phone, feel free to leave a message. They do listen to them and call back. My mental health has been very positive during Covid-19 quarantine with no work and even now with minimal work hours and number of clients; I'm in the fitness community. Being stable on my meds and practicing CBT often, has kept my chin up at least 75% of the time. The other 25% tries to wrestle with Covid-19 and the Nov. Election. Fun! Thank you, to everyone in the office. I really appreciate all of you!
About Dr. Arakel Davtian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Russian
- 1275584260
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davtian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
