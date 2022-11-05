Dr. Arain Nawaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nawaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arain Nawaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Arain Nawaz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 620 Belle Terre Rd Ste 4, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 928-0240
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nawaz is an outstanding physician. He has been my doctor for over 20 years. I literally trust him with my life. I have had endoscopies and colonoscopies over the past few decades. His professionalism and expertise is beyond the norm. I can now swallow normally because of him. The man is amazing!
About Dr. Arain Nawaz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1083603070
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nawaz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nawaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nawaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nawaz speaks Urdu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nawaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nawaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nawaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nawaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.