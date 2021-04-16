Dr. Arafat Hashwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arafat Hashwani, MD
Overview
Dr. Arafat Hashwani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Hashwani works at
Locations
-
1
Hashwani Neurology & Neurophysiology Clinic15200 Southwest Fwy Ste 375, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 313-0337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hashwani?
I recommend Dr. Hashwani to anyone who has a potential neurological problem. I originally went to him to diagnose my unexplained headaches. He listened carefully and explored all possibilities to resolve my issue. He is also very kind and detail oriented. We recently resolved my headache issue. But if I have any other neurological issues, I'll definitely see him again.
About Dr. Arafat Hashwani, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Sindhi and Urdu
- 1831482850
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- University of Houston
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hashwani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hashwani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hashwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hashwani works at
Dr. Hashwani speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Sindhi and Urdu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashwani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashwani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.