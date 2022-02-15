Dr. Kar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aradhana Kar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aradhana Kar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cupertino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UTKAL UNIVERSITY / S.C.B. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Kar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Zitman and Jalilie20555 Prospect Rd, Cupertino, CA 95014 Directions (408) 996-9339
-
2
South Bay Sports and Family Medicine221 E Hacienda Ave Ste B, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 688-2451
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kar?
I am so grateful that Dr Kar is our family doctor. She is thorough, kind, compassionate, and makes you feel important and that your health and welfare really matters. I would highly recommend her. She is the best!
About Dr. Aradhana Kar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1447358692
Education & Certifications
- UTKAL UNIVERSITY / S.C.B. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kar works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.