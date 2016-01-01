Dr. Aradhana Addepalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Addepalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aradhana Addepalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aradhana Addepalli, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4201 Saint Antoine St Ste 5A, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-4525
- 2 1560 E Maple Rd Ste 200, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (248) 581-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aradhana Addepalli, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1235213315
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
