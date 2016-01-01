Overview

Dr. Aradhana Addepalli, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.