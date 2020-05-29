Overview

Dr. Aracelia Bernier, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine - San Juan and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.



Dr. Bernier works at HCA Florida Gulf Coast Primary Care - Panama City Beach in Panama City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.