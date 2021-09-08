Dr. Araceli Elizalde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elizalde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Araceli Elizalde, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Araceli Elizalde, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Autonomous University Juarez Of Tabasco and is affiliated with Methodist Children's Hospital.
Dr. Elizalde works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy & Asthma TX Health21727 W Interstate 10 Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78257 Directions (210) 899-6856Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elizalde?
Genuine kindness and sincere concern for my child’s illness. An action plan was developed collaboratively from the first visit. Not many physicians involve patients and families but Dr. Elizalde is absolutely superior in this critical aspect of patient care. Our questions were answered directly m, as well as indirectly through education she provided during our visits. Her ability to identify my child’s priority needs, yet not dismiss any others, is admirable. Dr. Elizalde provides prompt responses to questions; as do her staff. We are grateful to have her guidance.
About Dr. Araceli Elizalde, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811174873
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Autonomous University Juarez Of Tabasco
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elizalde has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizalde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elizalde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elizalde works at
Dr. Elizalde speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Elizalde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elizalde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elizalde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elizalde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.