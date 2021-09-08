See All Allergists & Immunologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Araceli Elizalde, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Araceli Elizalde, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Araceli Elizalde, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Autonomous University Juarez Of Tabasco and is affiliated with Methodist Children's Hospital.

Dr. Elizalde works at Allergy & Asthma Texas Health in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & Asthma TX Health
    21727 W Interstate 10 Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 899-6856
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patch Testing
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Eye Diseases
Patch Testing
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Eye Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Antibiotic Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma and Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asthma Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Urticaria Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Beet Allergy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cholinergic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Dog Allergy Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dust Mite Allergy Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Milk Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Soybean Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Hay Fever-Like Sneezing Chevron Icon
Health Risk Assessment Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Honey Bee Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nickel Contact Allergy Chevron Icon
Ocular Allergy Chevron Icon
Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Periodic Fever - Aphthous Stomatitis - Pharyngitis - Adenitis Chevron Icon
Pet Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders Chevron Icon
Recurrent Infections Chevron Icon
Red Fire Ant Allergy Chevron Icon
Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sublingual Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Urticaria Due to Cold Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Elizalde?

    Sep 08, 2021
    Genuine kindness and sincere concern for my child’s illness. An action plan was developed collaboratively from the first visit. Not many physicians involve patients and families but Dr. Elizalde is absolutely superior in this critical aspect of patient care. Our questions were answered directly m, as well as indirectly through education she provided during our visits. Her ability to identify my child’s priority needs, yet not dismiss any others, is admirable. Dr. Elizalde provides prompt responses to questions; as do her staff. We are grateful to have her guidance.
    SML — Sep 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Araceli Elizalde, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Araceli Elizalde, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Elizalde to family and friends

    Dr. Elizalde's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Elizalde

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Araceli Elizalde, MD.

    About Dr. Araceli Elizalde, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811174873
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University Juarez Of Tabasco
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Araceli Elizalde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elizalde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elizalde has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elizalde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elizalde works at Allergy & Asthma Texas Health in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Elizalde’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Elizalde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elizalde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elizalde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elizalde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Araceli Elizalde, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.