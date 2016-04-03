Dr. Araceli Castanares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castanares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Araceli Castanares, MD
Overview
Dr. Araceli Castanares, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Kern Integrity Medical Group Inc.507 W Columbus St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 328-7070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best informed Dr.'s, she listens to her patients, and takes her time with you. I have recommended family and friends, and they all only have praise for her medical knowledge and bedside matter.
Education & Certifications
- CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castanares has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castanares accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castanares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castanares speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Castanares. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castanares.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castanares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castanares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.