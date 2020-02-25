Overview

Dr. Ara Travers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moss Point, MS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital, Providence Hospital and USA Health University Hospital.



Dr. Travers works at Misissippi Providence Healthcare Services Inc. in Moss Point, MS with other offices in Gautier, MS and Mobile, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.