Overview

Dr. Ara Tachjian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSIDADE IGUACU (UNIG) - CAMPUS ITAPERUNA / FACULDADE DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Kent Hospital.



Dr. Tachjian works at Care New England - Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Providence, RI with other offices in Boston, MA, Warwick, RI and Foxboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Pulmonary Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.